Blueface & Chrisean Rock Spend Thanksgiving Together, Put Issues Aside For Their Kid

Despite all the rough patches, breakups, and fights that they've been through, Chrisean Rock and Blueface still have love for each other. Moreover, the two recently reunited for Thanksgiving, spending some quality time with his kids and with their son, Chrisean Jr. Overall, it seemed like quite the wholesome affair, with each rapper and reality TV star looking like it was all smiles as they hung out with their family. At the very least, it's a breath of fresh air compared to how much their toxic dynamic manifested in online feuds and the like. We're sure that won't stop anytime soon, but for a holiday of thankfulness, we're happy to see them come together.

Furthermore, even Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, had to speak on this reunion with Chrisean Rock. "That's right son you don't owe no one but them kids," she wrote on her Instagram Story, reacting to Chrisean's posts of the occasion. "She only want her cut in the end. You be running around here looking like @tyrese in the end." If you weren't already aware, she isn't the biggest fan of the Baddies star, and it looks like even the turkey couldn't stop her from launching a soft jab at her.

Thanksgiving With Chrisean Rock And Blueface

Of course, this Thanksgiving meeting between Chrisean Rock and Blueface is also notable because of the latter's relationship with Jaidyn Alexis. That whole side of the drama had each femcee at odds with each other, and there's been too many left turns and reversals to accurately summarize. Still, we can safely assume that the California MC split his time between both families and was able to spend quality time with his kids on either side. If not, then we're sure we'll be hearing about it in the next drama cycle.

Meanwhile, it looks like Chrisean is stirring up a pot of her own when it comes to her rumored relationship status. Whether is K Suave or Lil Mabu, the Baltimore native is likely looking to fill that void and work on herself along the way. Hopefully there are more moments of reconciliation and more good times for this couple. On that note, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

