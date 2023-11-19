Chrisean Rock & Cam Newton Discuss Her Relationship With Blueface

Chrisean Rock recently reflected on what led her into a relationship with Blueface while speaking with Cam Newton during an appearance on the former NFL star's Funky Friday podcast. She recalled that things between the two weren't always so bad.

As for what she liked about Blueface originally, Rock explained: "He was nice. He was funny. He was cool and he was my homie at first." When Newton asked who said the first "I love you," Rock admitted, "probably me." She further added: "This is the n***a that put me on, I ran up a bag with, and we was friends." Rock says it went South when "it got toxic and we wanted to control each other."

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Attend Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Fans had mixed reactions to Rock's comments. When DJ Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, one fan remarked: "She back to bein the baddie she was before Blueface." Less positive users wrote: "Do y’all not see how basic and SLOW this chick is? Like something is really wrong with her, which makes her super dangerous," as well as, "This is why we failed as society, this bird gets to go on a platform with cam newton and embarrasses herself and the black community just for clicks and attention. Shame on anyone promoting this bird." Check out Rock's full comments below.

Chrisean Rock Reflects On Dating Blueface

Elsewhere in the interview, Rock discusses her current love life while revealing that she's back in the dating scene with a new romantic interest, among other topics. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chrisean Rock as well as Blueface on HotNewHipHop.

