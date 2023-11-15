Chrisean Rock Slams Blueface As A “Dead Beat”

Chrisean Rock says that her ex, Blueface, is a deadbeat dad. The two welcomed their first child together, earlier this year, but have since broken up. Ranting about their relationship on social media, Rock aired out several grievances about the rapper.

"I'm my own baby father," Rock began. "He a deadbeat. Get outta here. And anybody don't wanna go up the right way, f*ck y'all. Straight up. No. It's me and Junior. That's it. That's all. I'm not attached to nobody but my son." Later, she added that she doesn't need to be on Instagram to remain a trending topic.

Chrisean Rock Celebrates French Montana's Birthday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

When Live Bitez shared a clip of the Instagram Live post, fans criticized Rock. One wrote: "Why she bringing face up when she still giving him cat your just mad cus he not speaking on this sh*t." Another argued: "She blames @bluefasebabyy for her problems now that she is in the hot seat, sounds like a manipulative unhinged narc :iss: ist. The deranged bitter baby mama should be concerned about the fact she is going to jail, worried about everything but Jr." Check out Rock's rant on Instagram below.

Chrisean Rock Rants About Blueface

As for Blueface, he's currently engaged to Jaidyn Alexis after proposing during the Los Angeles Rams game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium in L.A. back in October. Despite this, Rock recently claimed that Blueface still tried to hook up with her. “I really hadda take a step back because still giving a part of me to him is f**ked up to my son [sic],” Rock wrote on Twitter, on Sunday, October 29. “How I let a n***a that don’t want to be a father to my only son still nut in me.” From there, she admitted she “almost fell for it.”

