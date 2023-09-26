Chrisean Rock’s Ex Claims Blueface Is Not Chrisean Jr.’s Father

Chrisean Rock and Blueface found themselves embroiled in some serious drama on Monday morning. Overall, this all had to do with the fact that Blue decided to share an image of his son's private parts on his social media. He claims to have done this because the child is suffering from a hernia. The rapper wanted to show the world that Chrisean is taking poor care of her son. However, all it did was make people think that the rapper is a creep who needs to be arrested. It was all very bizarre, and there was a large fallout yesterday.

In numerous social media posts, Rock revealed just how devastated she was by Blueface's post. Moreover, she went on to note that he isn't even on the birth certificate. She also revealed that there is a surgery date for her son, and that she doesn't like being depicted as a bad mother. Now, however, a new character is entering the drama. According to No Jumper, the man in question is Ronny Doe, who is Chrisean's ex. In the post below, he makes some accusations about the social media star.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Blueface’s Baby Is “At Risk & Needs [To] Be In A Hospital,” Wack 100 Says

Chrisean Rock Gets Accused

As you can see, Doe is claiming that Blueface is not the father of Chrisean's child. In fact, he is seemingly implying that he himself may be the father. Overall, the post in and of itself is actually quite cryptic. However, fans are already trying to put two and two together. For now, though, Chrisean has yet to actually respond to this accusation. In fact, it remains to be seen if she will ever do so. After all, she already had Blue take a DNA test, and it was revealed that he was, indeed, the father.

Let us know what you think of this latest development, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you updated on the biggest stories from the biggest artists.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Brushes Off Keke Palmer’s Emotional Reaction To Her Son’s Hernia News