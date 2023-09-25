Chrisean Rock Cries On IG Live After Blueface Posts Inappropriate Photo Of Their Son

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been going through it this morning. Overall, this is all thanks to the latter and his bizarre antics. After exposing his son for having a hernia while speaking on a podcast, he decided to share a naked image of the child. He did this to showcase the medical issue. However, many were stunned that he would post something like this. After all, it is an inappropriate photo, and it is something you can get in a lot of trouble for. Ultimately, it was just a very bizarre situation.

Subsequently, Chrisean took to her Twitter account where she went off on Blueface. It was a lengthy rant in which she wished for him to to prison for his attempted murder charge. Moreover, she said that the man isn't even on her child's birth certificate. As the story goes, he never signed it, which means the kid's last name is technically "Malone." Things are getting very ugly, and that was especially true as the new mother took to her Instagram Live with some emotional words.

Chrisean Rock Speaks Out

As you can see up above, Chrisean was crying while speaking on the situation. Overall, it is easy to see why should would feel this way. The situation is not good, and now, all of her business is being blasted online. Although this has been the case for months in regard to the couple, this situation feels different. Many want the child taken away from Blueface and Chrisean, however, it remains to be seen if that will actually happen. If there is one thing for certain, it is that this is a very toxic set of circumstances.

Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below.

