Chrisean Rock Reveals Why She Still Hasn’t Removed Hospital Bracelet

Chrisean Rock has been in the news more than she would probably like to be. Overall, a lot of the news that surrounds Rock and her son is not positive. This is especially true after Blueface decided to post a naked photo of Chrisean Jr. on social media. Blue says he did it to showcase the hernia the child is suffering from. However, many felt that this was in poor taste and the rapper should even go to jail for it. Even Chrisean agrees as she recently came out and said that she may just press charges.

Needless to say, the drama has reached heights that are making a lot of people uncomfortable. Despite everything happening with Blueface, Chrisean does seem to be adjusting to motherhood. Moreover, she has no issue showing off her child to the world. In fact, the new mother has been feeling especially sentimental about the little things. So much so that there is one piece of hardware that she is refusing to take off despite the fact she already gave birth.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Has More Explicit Pictures Of His Kids

Chrisean Rock Likes Her Stuff

In the video above, posted by The Neighborhood Talk, Chrisean Rock was asked about the hospital bracelet on her wrist. When you stay at the hospital, they put a bracelet on to show you are a patient, just in case you leave the premises. However, as Chrisean stated, she never wants to take the bracelet off. For her, it is a piece with sentimental value. After all, it marks the time she gave birth for the first time. That said, we don't imagine her actually keeping it on forever. Perhaps cutting it off and putting it in a memory box is the way to go.

Hopefully, for Chrisean and her child, things start to look up for them. It's been a tough road, especially with all of the antics going on behind the scenes. Let us know what you think of the entire situation, below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Ex Claims Blueface Is Not Chrisean Jr.’s Father