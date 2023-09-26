Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Has More Explicit Pictures Of His Kids

Chrisean Rock is going scorched earth on Blueface for posting an explicit picture of their son online. Moreover, he was pointing out the child's hernia and trying to call attention to it, and he clearly bit off a little more than he could chew. Through her social media platforms, the Baddies star blasted the rapper for his actions, and even suggested that she will press charges against him. Not only that, but she also alleged that this strange fixation extends beyond just Chrisean Jr. to his other son Javaughn, whom he shares with Jaidyn Alexis. Overall, it's a very ugly situation that, as always, has no end in sight for these two.

"You a weirdo, you posted your son's d**k," Chrisean Rock ranted at Blueface in the clip below. "Okay, post Javaughn's d**k's pictures that you have in your phone from his phone. When Javaughn took pictures on his phone of his d**k, you sent them to your phone. Post that, Blueface, post your other son's d**k pictures that your son took. I mean, I want you to be concerned about your son, too.

Chrisean Rock's Allegations Against Blueface: Watch

"Post your other son, post his d**k so we can know how his d**k supposed to look," Chrisean Rock continued. "Huh? Huh? Exactly, that's weird. You're doing weirdo s**t. You're doing p*dophile s**t, and you're doing gay s**t. I don't stand for that s**t. You need to go to hell. Today. You need to go to jail. Today." Nasty and unnecessary homophobic comments aside, the Baltimore native made some hefty accusations here. It's unclear whether Blueface will directly address this in any meaningful way. If he does, we're sure that it won't be pretty either way.

Meanwhile, it seems like Chrisean is capitalizing on this fiasco to fuel inspiration for her music career. She teased a new song that seemingly disses her former partner, and we wouldn't be surprised if there's a significant back and forth in this playing field. Still, it also wouldn't be shocking if they sweep this all under the rug and keep that vicious cycle going. All we can hope for now is that Chrisean Jr. gets the care and love he deserves in spite of this firestorm. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

