- MusicDoe Boy Fires Back At Critics Over 9-Year-Old Rapper CollaborationDoe Boy says "all our young n**gas act like that."By Tallie Spencer
- LifeSexyy Red's Explicit Twitter Replies Have Her Questioning Fans: "Why Me?"The "Hood Hottest Princess" joked that it's not safe to scroll through her profile in public during a mukbang with MoreZias.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Claims Blueface Has More Explicit Pictures Of His KidsThe Baltimore native called the rapper a "weirdo" while claiming he has inappropriate pictures of his son with Jaidyn Alexis.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlueface's "Hacked Twitter" Excuse Doesn't Fly With Fans After Explicit Baby Photo PostChrisean Rock has been crying on IG Live this morning over all the drama unfolding with her baby daddy, who's doing his best to clean up the mess.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion's "Savage (Remix)" Verse Was Made Less Explicit For Beyoncé, Hottie Says"Beyoncé probably so tired of me saying her name," the "Traumazine" rapper joked while chatting with ELLE Magazine earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlueface Asks Men To Stop Sending Him NudesThe California rapper said that he has all respect and love for the LGBTQIA+ community, but pleaded that they stop flooding his inbox.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramLil Duval's Old Tweets Resurface With Explicit Mentions Of His DaughterFans are shocked by the comedian's old comments concerning explicit sexual activity, his young daughter, and assault.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKevin Gates & Brittany Renner’s Thirsty Twitter Talk Has Left Users UnimpressedKevin – best known for his salacious and sexual lyrics – let Brittany know he was ready to put “#D*ckAllInYoStomach.”By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBRS Kash Drops Dirty Version Of TikTok-Sampling Song "Oh No"BRS Kash releases the explicit version of "Oh No" from the "Madden 22" soundtrack.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Speaks Out About Surfaced Explicit VideoThe multi-hyphenate cleared up speculation about the footage. By Madusa S.
- MusicAri Lennox Shares Explicit Remixes Of Classic Christmas SongsWe need "Lil Dope Boy", "We Gon Ho" and "Frosty The Dope Man" on streaming services. By Noah C
- EntertainmentRay J Denies Sharing Explicit Details On Sex Life With Kim Kardashian“The person I am now is not who I was in the past..."By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentKanye West's Most Explicit Lyrics: A Brief HistoryKanye West has been known to drop a sexually-explicit bar or two over the years.By Nicole Fee
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Explains Why She's "Not Married Anymore" With Explicit Instagram PostTiffany Haddish gets real. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Talks Two-Year Abusive Relationship: "He’s Ruining Women"“There’s R.Kelly and there’s Robert."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Wants Everyone To Know She Had Sex Last NightWe now know what Amber Rose has been getting up to.By Chantilly Post
- MusicAzealia Banks Wants To Sue Remy Ma Over "False" Explicit PicturesAzealia Banks isn't taking kindly to Remy Ma's sharing of explicit pictures.By Matt F