Kanye West Ramps Up His Twitter Tirade By Posting Explicit Adult Content

As if Kanye West couldn't make his Twitter tirade any more controversial, he just posted a lot of explicit adult content to his page on the social media platform. This resulted in a lot of shocked and disgusted reactions from the Internet, whether it was people warning their mutuals to not open his new notifications or people joking that Ye used to host Sunday Service. Now, he's trying to service himself on a Sunday (February 9). Of course, this doesn't really stack up to much when compared to other, more troubling comments that the Chicago artist made earlier this week.

In fact, it seems like Kanye West's Twitter account isn't as easily found when you search his name on the social media platform, so maybe Elon Musk is trying to silence his fellow Nazi. "Elon unfollowed me so I’m not sure how much longer I’ll be on twitter / X If I’m taken off go to," Ye tweeted, directing users to his Yeezy website. We will see whether or not these new inappropriate posts cause the already problematic higher-ups at Twitter to pull the plug.

Read More: Adin Ross Brushes Off Kanye West Canceling Their Stream By Praising Drake Instead

Kanye West Twitter Rant

Elsewhere, Kanye West made some other very strange comments and posts, such as a wild idea for Kendrick Lamar and his Super Bowl halftime show. "KENDRICK LAMAR NEEDS TO SCREAM FREE PUFF FROM THE SUPER BOWL STAGE," Ye expressed. "AND WE ALL KNOW WHY. AND IM GOING TO RESPECTFULLY LEAVE IT LIGHT JUST LIKE THAT. BUT THATS THE HYPOCRISY. ONE N***AS IN JAIL AND THE OTHER N***A IS AT THE SUPER BOWL." Given that the SZA-assisted spectacle is just in a couple of hours at press time, we sadly predict that the Yeezy mogul might have much more to say about it.