Kodak Black Thanks "Real One" Kanye West For Offering To Help Him And Sticking By Diddy

Kodak feels he's got a true friend in Ye.

Kodak Black is not trending for the best of reasons right now on social media thanks to an alarming video. Almost 24 hours ago, a clip found the Florida rapper to be in the best shape mentally speaking. That at least appeared to be the case in the eyes of his concerned fans. For reasons unknown, Kodak decided to sit in the middle of street in Atlanta to chow down on some chicken in a to-go container. Bystanders treated him as a wild animal in unfamiliar territory by filming him and sitting beside him while yucking it up.

Overall, it's an incredibly disheartening thing to watch. Supporters of Kodak are assuming its tying back to his well-known drug addictions. But again, that remains unclear. Amidst all of noise surrounding the video, Kanye West reacted and said he would make his way down to Atlanta and help him. "Something is saying to go and get my brother... Maybe I could be the person that can make a difference and that's what I'm gonna do right now."

Kanye West Twitter Rant

This video followed a multi-day Twitter rant that also had the whole platform sharing their thoughts and reactions. Highlighting his latest offensive and insensitive tirade were uploads of adult content, the dragging of multiple celebrities and collaborators, as well as more Jewish hate and pro-Nazi messaging. But perhaps the lone bright spot to come out of it was Ye offering a helping hand to Kodak Black. That is unless you count the controversial icon's Twitter account getting disabled. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if and when Ye goes down to visit the troubled MC. For now, Kodak Black seems to be doing okay as he recently posted to his Instagram Live per Kurrco.

In his video, he rambled on about missing the Super Bowl and complimented himself and a woman walking in the street behind him. But in the midst of all of that, Kodak Black took the time to thank Kanye West for being a "real one." He went on to back that up with an odd reasoning that ties into West's Twitter rant. "You know why he a real one? Kanye the only n**** who still f*ck with Diddy... I'm pretty sure the feds gon' probably like seize all that boy accounts. Kanye just did some real sh*t." To repay him, Kodak Black says he's going to work with Ye on some new music. "You know what, I'ma do a collab with you, so bro can get some money and sh*t still."

