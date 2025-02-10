Kodak Black's Attorney Confirms He's Not On Drugs After Concerning Video

BY Cole Blake 522 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 One Music Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Kodak Black was shooting a music video in Atlanta.

Kodak Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, has confirmed to TMZ that the rapper isn't on drugs after a viral video surfaced of him sitting in the middle of the street eating chicken wings. Instead, the rapper was in Atlanta to film b-roll for an upcoming music video. It's unclear what the song will be.

Among the many fans to voice their support for Kodak was Kanye West, who labeled him his "brother" and offered to fly down to Atlanta to help. "I know y'all think I'm going through something right now… But, I just saw a video of Kodak," Ye said in a video he posted online. "And I wouldn't want nobody to do an intervention on me, that's why I wanted to put this video up. 'Cause y'all might think, 'Ye is really going through it right now, somebody need to go get him.' … I am telling you calmly that I am in a good space. I'm really in a positive space, it's cathartic. I got my ideas out that's all that happened and that was very freeing for me and it's worth everything to do that."

Read More: Kanye West Says He's Flying Down To Atlanta To Help Kodak Black After Worrisome Video Goes Viral

What Did Kanye West Say To Kodak Black?

Kodak Black eventually responded to West's concern with a video of his own on Instagram Live. "I f*ck with Ye, Kanye a real one," he said during the stream. "You know why he a real one? … Kanye the only n***a still f*ck with Diddy, 'cause he know he ain't gay. … Why I f*ck with Kanye? 'Cause he know what he feel like, people be on bullsh*t. … I'm pretty sure the feds 'gon probably like seize all that boy accounts. Kanye just did some real sh*t. You know what, I'ma do a collab with you, so bro can get some money and sh*t still."

It isn't the first time rumors about Kodak Black's alleged drug use have surfaced on social media. Taking to Instagram Live back in April 2024, Kodak reflected on his past struggles with addition and explained that he kicked a Percocet habit.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Performs "Not Like Us" And "Euphoria" While Clowning Drake For His UMG Lawsuit

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Palm Beach Post Music Kodak Black Thanks "Real One" Kanye West For Offering To Help Him And Sticking By Diddy 1305
kanye west Music Kanye West Says He's Flying Down To Atlanta To Help Kodak Black After Worrisome Video Goes Viral 4.3K
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Antics Kodak Black Shares The Truth About That Red Beam Video 42.1K
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Five Music Kodak Black Clarifies He Would Never Hit A Woman After Concerning Rant About Someone Disrespecting His Mom 756