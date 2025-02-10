Kodak Black's Attorney Confirms He's Not On Drugs After Concerning Video

Kodak Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, has confirmed to TMZ that the rapper isn't on drugs after a viral video surfaced of him sitting in the middle of the street eating chicken wings. Instead, the rapper was in Atlanta to film b-roll for an upcoming music video. It's unclear what the song will be.

Among the many fans to voice their support for Kodak was Kanye West, who labeled him his "brother" and offered to fly down to Atlanta to help. "I know y'all think I'm going through something right now… But, I just saw a video of Kodak," Ye said in a video he posted online. "And I wouldn't want nobody to do an intervention on me, that's why I wanted to put this video up. 'Cause y'all might think, 'Ye is really going through it right now, somebody need to go get him.' … I am telling you calmly that I am in a good space. I'm really in a positive space, it's cathartic. I got my ideas out that's all that happened and that was very freeing for me and it's worth everything to do that."

What Did Kanye West Say To Kodak Black?

Kodak Black eventually responded to West's concern with a video of his own on Instagram Live. "I f*ck with Ye, Kanye a real one," he said during the stream. "You know why he a real one? … Kanye the only n***a still f*ck with Diddy, 'cause he know he ain't gay. … Why I f*ck with Kanye? 'Cause he know what he feel like, people be on bullsh*t. … I'm pretty sure the feds 'gon probably like seize all that boy accounts. Kanye just did some real sh*t. You know what, I'ma do a collab with you, so bro can get some money and sh*t still."