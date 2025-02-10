Kanye West Says He's Flying Down To Atlanta To Help Kodak Black After Worrisome Video Goes Viral

Kanye West did a lot of damage on Twitter (X) over the last couple of days. So much so, that Elon Musk and his team had to deactivate Ye's account. Ultimately, it was too much for even one of the rapper's friends to bear. If you haven't been on the platform lately, he was spreading more hateful messages against the Jewish community and supporting the Nazis and Hitler. Moreover, he was sharing adult content, dissing Dave Chappelle and the late Virgil Abloh, and taking shots at various others in his field. But now that this tirade is officially over, how is Ye doing? That's a question distressed fans have been wondering since it started. Well, according to him, he couldn't be doing any better.
In a short video he explains, "I am telling you calmly that I am in a good space. I'm really in a positive space, it's cathartic. I got my ideas out that's all that happened and that was very freeing for me and it's worth everything to do that." A lot of people would beg to differ, but this is how Kanye West operates. But that's not all he addresses in the clip. He's also using his PSA to let people know that he's going to help his collaborator (and presumed friend) Kodak Black.
Is Kodak Black Okay?
The Florida rapper is also trending on X as of late and for a similarly worrying reason. In a new video, Kodak is seen eating chicken out of a to-go box and sitting down in the middle of the street. Folks are especially concerned because of how he looks in it. He's cocking his head sideways, aggressively licking his fingers, and doesn't not appear to be all there mentally speaking. Making it even harder and saddening to watch is that instead of helping him, two guys sit down beside him and laugh at his expense and record the interaction.
As some of you know, Kodak has a checkered history with drug addiction, particularly with Percocet. He's addressed it on numerous occasions and even said he was overcoming his battle. But addictions like these are incredibly difficult to break, which is why Kanye West is going to do all he can to help him. He says Black was wearing a Donda chain and the way he was sitting in the street with it on has encouraged him to take action. "Something is saying to go and get my brother... Maybe I could be the person that can make a difference and that's what I'm gonna do right now." We are sending our best to Kodak Black and we encourage all of you to do the same.