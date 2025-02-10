Kanye West's Twitter Account Has Been Disabled After Weekend Rant

It appears Kanye West weekend-long rant on X has come to end. The mogul's Twitter account was disabled on Sunday evening (Feb. 9), after he sharing controversial tweets. Fans noticed the deactivation and screenshot it. Fans would weigh-in on Kanye's account being disabled immediately. The reason for the deactivation is mixed. "Yea It got deleted right before the half time show," tweeted a fan. Another shared, "Ye deactivated it that what he said."

Kanye West’s X account has been flagged with a “sensitive content” warning, now visible on his profile and multiple posts. The label follows a series of antisemitic statements and offensive slurs the rapper—who now goes by Ye—shared on the platform Friday, February 7. In one of the posts, West declared, “I’m a Nazi,” and later added, “I don’t like or trust no Jewish person, and this is completely sober with no Hennessy,” writing in all caps

Despite mounting backlash, he has continued posting, prompting renewed calls for his permanent ban. Among those urging action is Friends actor David Schwimmer, who directly appealed to X owner Elon Musk. “This is so 2022,” Schwimmer said over the weekend. “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk.” He pointed out that West has 32.7 million followers on X—more than twice the global Jewish population.