"The View" Hosts Vow Not To Let Kanye West Get Away With His Anti-Semitism

Kanye West is facing sharp backlash from The View co-hosts after airing a Super Bowl LIX commercial that directed viewers to a website selling items linked to Nazi ideology. The panel condemned his continued stream of anti-Semitic rhetoric, emphasizing that mental illness cannot serve as an excuse. Alyssa Farah Griffin criticized what she sees as an ongoing pattern of leniency toward West, voicing frustration over the lack of accountability.

“For some reason, Kanye keeps getting a pass,” she said. “There’s this perception that he may have mental health struggles, but tens of millions of people deal with mental illness without spreading bigotry, racism, or anti-Semitism. It’s a cop-out.” Griffin also underscored the extent of West’s influence, warning that his social media reach far exceeds what many realize. “This man has more social media followers than there are Jews in the world. He has influence. Young people are watching him, and he should not be normalized.”

The View's Issues With Kanye West

Ana Navarro referenced Friends star David Schwimmer’s recent plea urging Elon Musk to ban West from X, formerly Twitter, emphasizing the real-world consequences of spreading hate. Sara Haines questioned why West continues to receive high-profile visibility despite his pattern of inflammatory statements. “I don’t know how he’s still walking red carpets. You keep seeing him pop up—not on the fringes, but at mainstream events like the Grammys.” Haines stressed that no public figure should be allowed to spread hatred without consequences. “We need to keep calling it out because this is blatant hate. I don’t care who you are—you don’t get away with it.”