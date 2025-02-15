Kanye West & Bianca Censori: The Couple Do Not Have A Prenuptial Agreement

Kanye West and Bianca Censori appear to be heading for divorce, with both of their representatives reaching out to attorneys this week. According to sources close to the situation, at least one lawyer was contacted early in the week, marking another instance of legal inquiries about their marriage. Reports suggest this isn’t the first time—one of West’s reps allegedly approached a different lawyer in October when rumors of marital trouble first surfaced. That attorney declined to take the case.

If a divorce is filed, it could become legally complex, as sources confirm there is no prenuptial agreement in place. California law typically splits assets and debts equally, but West’s financial situation adds an unexpected twist. Since marrying Censori, he has reportedly lost money, meaning she could technically owe him in a settlement. However, much of West’s financial decline stems from pre-existing assets, including his Malibu estate, which cost him tens of millions. Because these losses predate the marriage, Censori wouldn’t be responsible for them. While no official divorce filing has surfaced yet, the continued legal discussions strongly suggest both are considering their next steps.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Marriage

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship has been shrouded in mystery since they were first linked in early 2023. Censori, an Australian architect, works for West’s Yeezy brand and reportedly caught his attention with her innovative design work. Their relationship quickly escalated, with reports surfacing in January 2023 that they had a private wedding ceremony. However, no legal marriage documents were ever filed.