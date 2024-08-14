Bianca Censori’s Tiny Dress Turns Heads During Dinner With Kanye West’s Kids

Bianca Censori always dresses to impress.

Bianca Censori has been making plenty of headlines as of late for her head-turning looks, and her recent visit to Nobu Malibu was certainly no exception. The Australian model enjoyed a meal at the hotspot earlier this week with a few family members. Her husband Kanye West's kids even tagged along, looking excited for the family outing.

As for what Censori wore, she stunned in a tiny champagne-colored dress. She complemented the dress with sheer tights and a pair of strappy heels. While her look was certainly enough to draw attention, she was significantly more covered up for the wholesome dinner than usual. She's been known to break a dress code or two with her barely there ensembles, though her more demure fit was equally impressive.

Bianca Censori Spends Time With Family

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

This isn't the first time this month Censori has been spotted enjoying some time with her family, however. Last weekend, she and her sisters cheered Ye on at his Vultures 2 listening party in Utah. One of her sisters, Angelina, even shared some fun clips from the evening on social media. Ye could be seen performing "Runaway" at the show, which also featured his kids.

There have been various reports over the past few months that Censori's family members are worried about her relationship with Ye. While it remains unclear exactly how they feel about it, they at least appear to be on good terms with both him and his kids. What do you think of Bianca Censori's latest look? Are you a fan or not? We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop. If you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.