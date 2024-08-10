Bianca Censori & Sisters Support Kanye West At “Vultures 2” Listening Party In Utah

Ye's wife and her family members appeared to have a blast last night.

Last weekend, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign unveiled their new album, Vultures 2. To celebrate, the duo hosted a listening party for the project in Salt Lake City yesterday. As expected, they were surrounded by countless fans and loved ones. Of course, Ye's wife Bianca Censori was in attendance, stunning in one of her signature nude bodysuits. She even brought a few family members along, who were spotted sitting next to the Australian model.

In photos from the evening, Censori and her sisters Angelina and Alyssia can be seen enjoying the event. They were also joined by a woman speculated to be their mother Alexandra. Angelina later shared several clips of the show, including one of Ye performing "Runaway." While it makes sense that Censori and her loved ones came through to support her husband, this may come as a surprise to some, as some reports have suggested that they might have serious concerns about their relationship.

Fans Go Wild For Ye At Salt Lake City Listening Event

Back in March of this year, a source even told the Daily Mail that Censori's father wanted to meet up with Ye to discuss her scandalous fashion statements. While it remains unclear whether or not that discussion ever happened, everyone appeared to be in good spirits at the listening party. Ye even walked out to his lost track with Travis Scott "Can U Be," which was officially released earlier this week. As expected, fans went wild, as seen in the clip above.