Kanye West & Bianca Censori Show "Vultures" Listening Party Some Lewd PDA

While Vultures 2 is nowhere in sight, at least fans who caught their private listening party last night (Friday, March 8) caught some cool moments. Of course, the main thing that people wanted to hear was the music, and Ye and Ty Dolla $ign previewed a lot of tracks from their collab series' second installment. Some were previously played tracks like "RIVER" that really caught fans' ears during the past listening parties across the U.S. and Europe. Others were brand-new or even older leaks that will apparently be part of this new album cycle. However, one of the most notable things to actually happen during the event was seeing the Chicago artist and his wife Bianca Censori just have fun together.

Moreover, the two laughed and smiled at each other as Ye played one of their tracks, seemingly also featuring Future. At one point, he pulled her body closer to his in a pretty suggestive way, and it seems like they had a great time overall. This listening party was certainly a very different experience to that of previous iterations, as it felt more like a traditional DJ set than a pseudo-performance on a stage. For those who have only seen Bianca Censori and her husband through wild fit pics and paparazzi antics, it's nice to just see them live in the moment.

Bianca Censori Joins Ye At Vultures Listening Event: Watch

Meanwhile, with Ye recently posting the VULTURES 2 album cover itself, which is apparently of either him or Ty Dolla Sign holding a picture of his incarcerated brother who was sentenced to life in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit, some fans hope that they'll be quick to drop part two. But we all know it's never been that simple. Still, there are a lot more listening parties to come in the next few days. We're sure that Bianca Censori will be there to support all of them.

But do you think that VULTURES 2 actually drops this weekend or are we getting it a weekend or two down the road... or not at all? What about the alleged tension when it comes to Bianca's family's view of the relationship? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts on any and all of this down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest updates on VULTURES 2, its creators, and Bianca Censori.

