Bianca Censori's Family Looks Content In Japan Throwbacks As Kanye West Tensions Build

Seeing as Bianca Censori's family resides on the other side of the world, in Australia, they've had to watch much of her relationship with Kanye West play out via the tabloids rather than supporting the architect through the ups and downs of life in the public eye first-hand. In particular, the outfits that the Yeezy creator chooses to style his wife in are causing some contention. Not only with conservative people outside, but also among those who worry that Censori is a victim of exploitation and manipulation from West, which he continuously denies.

As TMZ reports, family members of the fashionista have had enough of her strutting about scantily clad. Her father, Leo Censori, is apparently eager to confront West for parading his grown child around the world in sheer looks that expose her breasts, butt, and even vagina for others to see both in person and on the internet as paparazzi photos surfaced online. Interestingly, throwback photos captured on a Censori family trip to Japan show that things last summer were much less tense between Bianca and her parents.

Bianca Censori's Loved Ones Look Out For Her Well-Being

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 23, 2024. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

In June 2023, the foreigners headed to teamLab Planets, an immersive art museum in Tokyo. This is said to be the first time West met his new in-laws face to face, and though the lyricist isn't included in the snaps, it's clear that the Censoris weren't bothered by their daughter exposing some side-boob in her beige top.

Since we can't share the Censori family vacation photos directly on HNHH, you can see them here. Elsewhere in the world of Kanye West, the father of four is using his platform to speak out on recent comments from James Blake regarding pay disparity within the music industry. Read what Ye and others had to say at the link below, and check back in later for more updates on the Graduation rapper, Bianca Censori, and our other favourite celebrities.

