Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Boast "VULTURES 1" Success Without Apple Music Support

Ye and Ty remarked on how they didn't get any big promo on the streaming service's home page, yet they have the top song on it.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2023 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Show

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 1 is still getting plenty of play, despite how streaming platforms were not so quick to promote it. Moreover, Ye published a video on his Instagram Story of his full-length collaborator remarking on how Apple Music never featured them on most of their promotional features on their page for new releases, which they typically do for almost all big releases. Yet "CARNIVAL" with Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti is the highest-charting song on Apple Music right now. Given that the album went No. 1 on Billboard for another week after its release, this consistent commercial success is unsurprising.

However, it's also important to note that Kanye West is not only one of the biggest artists alive -– and thus needs no promotion to make a splash -– but that the duo devised a promotional strategy of their own. Their Vultures listening parties across the U.S. and Europe netted them heaps of cash and built up the album across a couple of months of hype. In addition, we have Ye's antisemitic crusade to consider as a massive and sadly unfinished story that boosted this collaboration's profile. It's very understandable that streaming services didn't promote it at every turn, but equally unsurprising is how their notoriety and reach sidestepped that.

Read More: Timbaland Says “Vultures 2” Is “On The Way”

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Flaunt Their No. 1 Despite Apple Music's Lack Of Promo

Another factor to consider is that across February, whether or not you could listen to VULTURES 1 depended on which streamer you used and what day you tried to play it. The album disappeared from Spotify and Apple Music multiple times thanks mostly to distribution difficulties, as well as sample clearance issues that already plagued the release. Whether or not you find its commercial success in spite of this to be impressive or a sad reality probably depends on whether you buy into the controversies attached to it. Regardless, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign fought their way in with loads of fans behind them.

Meanwhile, with two more installments set for release (which we aren't holding our breath on considering the chaotic launch of the first one) and a Ye solo album facing conflicting reports, who knows what they'll do in March? VULTURES 2, plus 3 in April, could be better than the first one, or it could be just as divisive. But odds are that whatever long-form effort they drop will still hit big. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign, and Vultures, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Kanye West Sued By Donna Summer’s Estate Over “I Feel Love” Sample On “Good (Don’t Die)”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.