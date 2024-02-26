Ty Dolla Sign Reacts To "Vultures" Keeping No. 1 Spot For Another Week

While a lot of conversation and acclaim around Vultures surrounds Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign is just as important -– if not more -– to the album's quality. Moreover, the project just cemented itself as the number one album on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the U.S. for another week following its chart-topping debut. It narrowly beat out another big album, Yeat's 2093, for the top spot, and all artists have plenty of reason to celebrate. In fact, Ty recently took to Twitter on Sunday (February 25) to celebrate this accolade with a selfie holding up a single finger. "Not the 2," he captioned his pic.

Furthermore, Ty Dolla Sign's been enjoying a lot of success as a result of his collaborative album with Kanye West. His numbers are greater than they've ever been, and more importantly, many folks finally gave him the full-length flowers that were usually reserved to guest appearances. Regardless, the Los Angeles native hasn't escaped a lot of the controversy behind Vultures, although most of that falls on Ye's antisemitism, career relationships, and far-right ties. Despite the context around his success, he made this choice, and it hasn't stopped even ardent Kanye critics from praising his contributions.

Ty Dolla Sign Reacts To Vultures' Second Week At No. 1

While it's a matter of personal preference, there's a strong argument for Ty Dolla Sign being the most consistently compelling and skillful part of Vultures. Future installments (which Timbaland says are on the way) might reflect this too, or perhaps Kanye West will step things up a notch. Either way, there's a lot of excitement for this project's future, which is supposed to bring Vultures 2 next week if initial teases are to be believed. It's a Ye rollout, so we aren't holding our breath.

Whether or not these future installments land on streaming services (and face removal again), the "Blasé" creative made his mark. As one of the most commercially successful independent albums ever, Vultures is a feat regardless of your take on its quality and its Chicago creator's behavior. Let's see what they follow it up with.

