Kanye West Performs "N****s In Paris" At "Vultures" Concert In Paris

Kanye West performed his 2011 hit single, "N****s In Paris," during a Vultures concert in the French city, earlier this week. A clip of the moment has been circulating on social media in the time since.

When 2Cool2Blog posted the video on Instagram, fans had plenty of praise for Ye. "kanye like boobby shmurda …. yahll wanna play games in the states… imma take my talents overseas," one fan responded. Another remarked: "To all artists he's showing you the way that y'all still don't follow him that's sad."

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Attend Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

West and JAY-Z dropped "N****s In Paris" with the rest of their collaborative album, Watch the Throne, back in 2011. The song has since reached Diamond certification from the RIAA, marking over 10 million sales. Speaking with XXL at the time, Ye revealed that a trip to Paris inspired him to make the song. "I am where art meets commercial," he said. "The sweet spot between the hood and Hollywood. Having a conversation with Karl Lagerfeld and Jay-Z within the same hour. When we're in Paris dressing all crazy at fashion shows, we listening to Jay-Z. Jeezy in Paris, that's what it is." Check out the clip of West performing the song in Paris below.

Kanye West Performs "N****s In Paris" In Paris

West teamed up with Ty Dolla Sign for his newest collaborative album, Vultures 1, earlier this month. The effort features Playboi Carti, Rich The Kid, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Lil Durk, YG, and more artists. West says that it is the first of three planned projects in the Vultures series. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

