Kanye West Announces "Vultures" Listening Party In Paris

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign will be repping their new collab album Vultures for the rest of the year, it seems. Moreover, the former just announced another listening party -– sorry, "listening experience" -– for the project or its supposed sequels, this time in Paris' Accor Arena next Sunday (February 25). Earlier this week, the duo announced two other listening events in Italy for Vultures, scheduled for February 22 in Milan and February 24 in Bologna. As such, it looks like they really want to ramp things up ahead of Vultures 2. Whether that even ends up dropping is anyone's guess, but fans are holding onto hope.

Furthermore, European fans may want to hop onto these parties if they're big Ye and Ty fans, because they don't know for sure when they'll get to listen to Vultures in its intended form. Of course, the release of this album came marred with sample clearance issues, distribution disputes, disappearances from streaming services, and a whole lot of drama. As is typical for a Kanye West rollout, it was the hottest topic for a moment, and then everything just kind of fell back into place. Unfortunately, we can't really pinpoint what there is to learn from all this.

Kanye West Announces Paris Listening Party

For folks on the other side of the Atlantic, though, they might have another chance to see Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign perform. Rolling Loud California announced that they will perform at the festival on March 14, which is days after Vultures 2 is supposed to come out. Will this sequel project actually come out, and will the duo actually show up to perform at this rap festival? Again, it's a tough call to make, and betting on the Chicago artist's word is mostly a fool's errand.

Meanwhile, the first installment's commercial performance has been unsurprisingly impressive, although Billboard doesn't seem to count it for its charts. Maybe they don't want to give Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign any more press for the antisemitic bigotry associated with the rollout. Or, some fans think, their distribution model could've played a part, but either way, fans are still bumping it. We'll see how these listening events keep the story going. For more news and the latest updates on Vultures, stick around on HNHH.

