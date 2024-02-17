Kanye West's “Beg Forgiveness" Lyrics Save Stranded Skier's Life

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's eagerly anticipated new project, Vultures 1, finally arrived last weekend. As the first of three volumes, the album has already managed to make a huge splash. Aside from topping the charts, Ye's received some major backlash for some of the project's controversial lyrics. The Chicago MC also got called out by Ozzy Osbourne and Donna Summer's estate for allegedly using samples without permission.

Regardless, Vultures 1 has been well received by many, and has even reportedly saved a life. During a recent chat with The San Francisco Chronicle, Mike Petkov recalled getting lost on a skiing trip in Kirkwood. He claims that to remain hopeful as he awaited rescue, he recited lyrics from Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's track with Chris Brown, “Beg Forgiveness.”

Mike Petkov Recalls Reciting Lyrics While Awaiting Rescue

“I thought I was getting into one of those cool backside areas where, if I got stuck, I’d be fine,” Petkov described. “I purposefully didn’t look at the trail map too much because I’ve had a lot of fun exploring [ski areas] and seeing where the day takes me.” In a turn of events, he ended up losing service, leaving him stranded. Fortunately, he was eventually able to contact some friends to give them his coordinates. At that point, however, it was too late. He had to wait overnight to get help, which is when Ye's lyrics came in handy.

According to him, he continuously recited the lyrics, “You’ve gone too far and you should hang your head in shame/ Don’t die/ Don’t die," which helped him stay alive. “I don’t blame Kirkwood. I should have at least had a little bit of a plan and an outlook of the resort,” Petkov says of the incident. “And then, just don’t YOLO too much.” What do you think of a man claiming that Vultures 1 lyrics saved his life during a skiing trip? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

