Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "VULTURES 1" Removed From Apple Music Amid Distribution Issues

Hours ago, there was a real possibility that Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's joint effort VULTURES 1 could be taken down from streaming services again. When the album initially came out, it made onto every DSP except Spotify. Shortly after fans got a chance to hear the record, it was suddenly off Apple Music without any explanation. Now, those suspicions were proven to be correct. If you head over to Apple Music right now, VULTURES 1 will have all of its songs removed.

The reason why numerous sources were predicting this was because the distributor of the record, FUGA, wanted it to be taken down. A client of theirs went above their word and helped release the record. According to Billboard, they received a direct message from a FUGA spokesperson. "A long-standing FUGA client delivered the album VULTURES 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove VULTURES 1 from our systems."

Who Knows When VULTURES 1 Will Return

Well, their goal was achieved as Apple Music is without the record. However, at the time of writing, the record is still on Spotify and Amazon Music. The outlook for Ye and Ty's album was already gloomy, especially with all of the copyright issues with sample clearances. That is especially true of the feuds with Ozzy Osbourne and Donna Summer. There is no telling what will happen to the rest of the DSPs, so enjoy it while you can.

There is no telling what will happen to the rest of the DSPs, so enjoy it while you can.

