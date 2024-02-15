G Perico Fends Off Intoxicated Karen Who Accused Him Of Selling Drugs

G Perico found himself in the middle of a bizarre situation recently. Overall, neighbors can be annoying to deal with. On the flip side, they can actually be lovely people. Unfortunately, the concept of community has become abstracted over the years. With social media and our phones, people are more insular than ever before. Subsequently, this has led to the decline of "good" neighbors. Instead of people helping you out, they either don't even try, or actively try to make your life more difficult.

Unfortunately, for G Perico, he experienced the latter. Taking to Instagram, Perico revealed a video taken from in front of his home's main door. As you can see, an intoxicated woman approached Perico and started making accusations about him supposedly being a drug dealer. Perico told the woman she was wrong and eventually, he closed the door and she left. However, she faceplanted while trying to leave. After this, the artist took to Instagram where he explained the situation and called the woman a "Karen."

G Perico Stands His Ground

"So I had a intoxicated “kAREN” come to my door yesterday and accuse me of selling drugs she say 'I want to know whats goin on in this house your suspicious….,'" the artist wrote. "Guess this good American white woman doesn’t believe successful black men exist stuff like this happens on the regular tho…. She say she got a problem with drug dealers lol but seems like she’s on drugs." It is easy to see why Perico would be upset here especially with what his neighbor was trying to say. Hopefully, he doesn't get bothered again.

