Karen
- AnticsRoyce Da 5'9" Says Lil Xan Is Hip-Hop's First "Male Karen"Royce Da 5'9" said Lil Xan might be the first "male Karen" in hip-hop after calling out his manager for allegedly fueling his drug addiction.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAffion Crockett's Stand-Up Set Interrupted By Offended "Karen"Affion Crockett's stand-up set was interrupted by a woman who claimed to be offended by his jokes.By Cole Blake
- TVTaryn Manning Says White Women Are Attacking Her For Starring In "Karen"Taryn Manning says white women have been attacking her because she "betrayed" her own race by starring in "Karen."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureVictoria's Secret Reacts To Screaming "Karen" Who Attacked Black Woman In StoreIn several viral clips, a White woman named Abigail Elphick is seen screaming at, chasing, and physically assaulting a Black woman.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTaryn Manning Stars In "Karen" Horror Flick About A Racist White WomanThe movie follows a racist woman bent on getting her new Black neighbors out of her community & the first teaser trailer has arrived.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePeople Have Stopped Naming Their Babies "Karen" Over The Past Year: ReportPeople are so sick of "Karens" that they've stopped giving their babies that name.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureKeke Wyatt Apologizes For Comments, Milan Christopher Calls Her A "Karen"She recently went viral after she was captured on video venting about how Black people complain about racism too much.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"SoHo Karen" Allegedly Damaged NYC Apartment Before Incident"SoHo Karen" may be a trespasser.By Faysia Green
- Crime"Soho Karen" Gayle King Interview Goes Viral With Backlash On Her Attitude & OutfitMiya Ponsetto, dubbed "SoHo Karen," attacked a 14-year old boy on the baseless allegation of stealing her phone. By hnhh
- Crime"SoHo Karen" Who Attacked Black Teen Over Cell Phone Is Arrested: ReportHer lawyer claims that the incident involving Keyon Harrold's son wasn't race-related & her client, Miya Ponsetto, was just "a scared girl alone in a city."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKeyon Harrold's Son Is Accused Of Stealing A Raging Karen's PhoneKeyon Harrold defends his son against raging Karen who claims he stole her phone. By Veracia Ankrah
- PoliticsChicago Mayor Lightfoot Calls The White House Press Secretary "Karen"Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot refers to the White House Press Secretary as "Karen."By Cole Blake
- Politics“CAREN Act” Proposed In San Francisco To Outlaw Racially-Motivated 911 Calls"Karens" your time is up!By Madusa S.
- RandomWiz Khalifa's Son Sebastian Had To Clap Back At A "Karen"While partying for Fourth of July weekend, Wiz Khalifa says his son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, called his neighbor a "Karen" for trying to shut down their party.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeWoman Punches Racist “Sacramento Karen” After Daring Her To Say N-WordFootage of a 7-Eleven altercation shows a racist "Karen" getting punched for saying the n-word.By O.I.
- Antics"Officer Karen" Cries In Viral Video After Waiting For Her McDonald's McMuffin"Officer Karen" doesn't know how much more she can take after having to wait for her Egg McMuffin at McDonald's.By Alex Zidel
- Random“Staircase Karen” Goes On Racist Rant Once Again In Torrance, CAAnother video captures a racist and xenophobic "Karen".By O.I.
- RandomStaircase Karen: "Go Back To Whatever Fucking Asian Country You Belong"Police have launched an investigation into racist threats made towards an Asian-American woman.By Noah John
- RandomWhite Woman Pretends To Be In Distress, Calls Police On Black Man In Viral VideoA white woman named Amy Cooper was asked by Christian Cooper (no relation) to leash her dog. She then became upset and called the police, telling them that she was being threatened by an African-American man in the park.By Erika Marie