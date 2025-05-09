NORE Vs. Karen: Rapper Details Racist Miami Restaurant Encounter

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 725 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 4: Noreaga Nore attends DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 4, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)
NORE and DJ EFN host the popular hip-hop podcast Drink Champs. The show has created classic moments with Kanye West.

NORE faced off against his most interesting adversary yet, a karen.

The rapper-turned-podcaster took to social media on Wednesday (May 7) to recount an altercation with a racist white woman inside a Miami Restaurant. The entire incident took NORE by surprise.

“I didn’t think the ‘Karen’ thing was real,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram. “Then I got the ‘Karen treatment.’”

Despite this, the staffer allegedly contacted law enforcement without cause. “She approached us, and we were quiet, calm, polite,” he said. “Then she called the police.”

He continued by detailing the woman's attempt to harm him. “This woman tried to get me killed for ordering an extra bottle of wine,” he wrote. “Whenever a white woman calls the police on a Black man, the intent is to put that man’s life in danger.”

He went on to say that the officer who responded acknowledged the call was baseless. “He told me he’s never been dispatched over a wine order,” N.O.R.E. added. “I paid the bill and left.”

More: NORE Heartily Endorses Eric Adams As New York City Mayor For His Nightclub Plans

NORE's Karen Situation

Disturbed by the situation, NORE began looking into the woman’s history. He said he found numerous complaints alleging discriminatory behavior toward patrons of color.

“She’s not just targeting Black folks,” he wrote. “Latinos, Russians, Jews—anyone who isn’t white. I saw her turn away three Black men as I was walking out.” He ended the post with a call to action: “Let’s boycott. Shame on her.”

This episode joins a pattern of racial profiling claims involving Black public figures in dining spaces. Earlier in 2024, T.I. called out The Revelry in Austin after he was denied entry. He cited race as the reason and criticized what he called a “coded system of exclusion.”

That controversy echoed earlier conflicts at Houston’s restaurants, including a high-profile 2017 case in Atlanta that led to protests and a temporary boycott.

NORE’s account serves as another reminder that even fame offers no shield against racial injustice. For many, the restaurant remains a symbol of luxury. But for others, it’s a place where dignity is still denied.

More: NORE Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss With New Pictures & Fans Can't Believe It

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.7K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.8K
Image via HNHH Pop Culture 911 Call From Kevin Samuels's Death Reveals Friend's Desperate Attempt To Save Him 5.1K