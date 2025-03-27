NORE Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss With New Pictures & Fans Can't Believe It

NORE referred to himself as the titular character in the film, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, to celebrate his dramatic weight loss in a new post on Instagram, earlier this week. Sharing a series of pictures and videos of himself going on a run, he wrote in the caption: “How do you say Benjamin Button without saying Benjamin Button?! Ha! Clone back 2025 with the YN twists! Looking younger than I did in [the 1996 Capone-N-Noreaga music video] ‘L.A., L.A.’!! [laughing emoji].”
In the comment section, fans showed plenty of supportive messages for the Drink Champs host. "Most importantly u got ya health Broskii. And you doing what u luv in life," one user wrote. Another added: "This is tough bruh. And you can see it in your face! Your face is looking a lot more slim! Keep it up!!" The post is the latest in a series of updates NORE has been making on social media about his fitness journey in recent years.
Lizzo & Ice Spice Weight Loss Updates
NORE is far from the only celebrity to lose a dramatic amount of weight as of late. Lizzo recently showed off her transformation by rocking a short plaid skirt and black top over a pair of fishnet tights on Instagram. She's also been working on her weight for a number of years as well. Speaking with The New York Times for a recent interview, she described her process as "methodical." "I'm taking the time every day to put some love into my body," she explained. "There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates."
On top of Lizzo, several other celebrities including Busta Rhymes, Mario Judah, Ice Spice and more have lost tons of weight lately. Ice Spice, however, recently declared that she's "thick again" in a snippet of an upcoming song. She filmed a video of herself dancing to the track during Paris Fashion Week.
