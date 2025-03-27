NORE Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss With New Pictures & Fans Can't Believe It

NORE referred to himself as the titular character in the film, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, to celebrate his dramatic weight loss in a new post on Instagram, earlier this week. Sharing a series of pictures and videos of himself going on a run, he wrote in the caption: “How do you say Benjamin Button without saying Benjamin Button?! Ha! Clone back 2025 with the YN twists! Looking younger than I did in [the 1996 Capone-N-Noreaga music video] ‘L.A., L.A.’!! [laughing emoji].”

In the comment section, fans showed plenty of supportive messages for the Drink Champs host. "Most importantly u got ya health Broskii. And you doing what u luv in life," one user wrote. Another added: "This is tough bruh. And you can see it in your face! Your face is looking a lot more slim! Keep it up!!" The post is the latest in a series of updates NORE has been making on social media about his fitness journey in recent years.

NORE is far from the only celebrity to lose a dramatic amount of weight as of late. Lizzo recently showed off her transformation by rocking a short plaid skirt and black top over a pair of fishnet tights on Instagram. She's also been working on her weight for a number of years as well. Speaking with The New York Times for a recent interview, she described her process as "methodical." "I'm taking the time every day to put some love into my body," she explained. "There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates."