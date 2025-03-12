Ice Spice Shows Off Her New Figure In Front Of The Eiffel Tower With “Thick Again” Snippet

Ice Spice previewed a new song snippet while dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower for a video on Instagram. The post comes as she's been in France for Paris Fashion Week. "She got thin but she wanna get thick again," Spice raps on the song.

The video has fans in the comments section running wild with responses about her figure. "Welcome back….. People wasn't feeling the stick figure as you learned," one user wrote. Another brought up the allegation that she had been taking Ozempic. They wrote: "Did you stop taking the ozempic? Thank god." Other fans expressed their excitement about the new song. It's unclear when it will release officially.

Read More: Ice Spice Leaves Fans Drooling And Praising New Body After Paris Fashion Week Photo Dump

Did Ice Spice Take Ozempic?

Ice Spice previously denied accusations that she was using Ozempic, last year. “I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish," she said on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces. "Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f--- is that? Genuinely, what is that?" She added: "Like, you lazy ass b*tches never heard of a gym? It's called the gym, it's called eating healthy, it's called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big." She had been touring in support of her debut album, Y2K!

The newest Instagram post isn't the first time Ice Spice showed off her figure during the trip to France. She previously suffered a wardrobe malfunction in which the back of her dress tore open. She didn't appear too dismayed about the incident as she showed off pictures of it on her Instagram Story. “It was cute too,” she wrote. Chappell Roan later replied by revealing she dealt with a similar problem. Sharing a picture of her tear, she noted it “ripped in the same spot.”