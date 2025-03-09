Ice Spice Makes The Most Out Of Her Wardrobe Malfunction To Show Off Her Curves

Ice Spice hasn't put out new music this year, although the Y2K! deluxe album is holding fans over after it wrapped up her 2024 for the New Year. In the meantime, though, she's been serving looks left and right, especially for her recent pop-outs at Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. The Bronx femcee recently shared a picture on her Instagram Story of her black leather dress, which sadly ripped and exposed her behind. She didn't mind, though, as she showed off her curves for her fans and is probably just grateful that she didn't face this wardrobe malfunction at a less private time.

Furthermore, one comment that many fans will make about these looks is how Ice Spice has lost a lot of weight. This became a controversial point of debate some months ago, with some Internet users launching Ozempic allegations and unimpressed calls for her to return to her old physique. Of course, the 25-year-old is the only one who should care about her body. So just make sure to respect that when you make any sort of comment on her figure.

Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner Rumors

Even though Ice Spice isn't doing much these days, we can't imagine that she isn't planning something big for what's left in 2025. Then again, we know that she doesn't have to do much to get her flowers and stay in the media's spotlight. The New York restaurant Sei Less incorporated a Women's History Month menu tributing Spice and more femcees, female artists, and women in hip-hop such as fellow Big Apple native Cardi B. If you're curious, other names include Ashanti, Angie Martinez, Lil Kim, Angela Yee, Naturi Naughton, and more.

Elsewhere, another narrative that fans are running with these days is that Ice Spice is supposedly dating Sauce Gardner. She clearly didn't care to address this at Milan Fashion Week, but fans are wondering about their alleged mall outing and her supposed attendance at a New York Jets game this past season to support his team. Will we ever get answers or is this just another relationship rumor for the gossip train's trash can?