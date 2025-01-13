Ice Spice Plays Herself Against Lil Yachty In Fortnite

Ice Spice got skills on the sticks.

Ice Spice showed off her gaming skills against Lil Yachty over the weekend. Lil Boat shared a video of Ice playing as herself on Instagram. She enjoys the moment, racing around the virtual environment with a red bow. Fans shared mixed reactions to the two rap stars playing video games on social media. Some were curious when Lil Yachty would drop new music, while others suggested gaming tips to Ice Spice.

"That’s how the Madden and 2k stars feel when they play," tweeted a fan. Another tweeted, "Ice Spice bouta get the Karrahbooo verse package." About Yachty's music, a fan tweeted, "Yachty been doing everything but dropping music." One fan believes Yachty can save Ice's career, tweeting, "If anyone can save her career rn, it’s Yachty." The latest clip follows Ice receiving criticism following the low sales of the deluxe version of her debut album, Y2K! The album would sell merely 4,000 copies after its release on Christmas Eve.

Ice Spice & Lil Yachty Go Head-To-Head In Fortnite

Ice joined the virtual universe in the game's Chapter 2 DLC package. Accompanied by Eminem, JuiceWrld, and Snoop Dogg, Ice made her debut on November 14. Her distinctive style to the game. “Remixing the Chapter 2 map feels surreal,” she said. “Fortnite is all about creativity and connection, and I’m thrilled to add my vibe to this iconic platform.” Ice reigned over Shark Island and culminated with a tribute to Juice WRLD.