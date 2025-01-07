Ice Spice Apologizes For Her Incredibly Short New Year's Eve Performance In Australia

This response is also probably going to piss some people off.

Ice Spice might have left the Wildlands Festival in Brisbane, Australia on New Year's Eve with a slightly smaller fan base. However, she may lose a few more today after hearing her "apology" for her wildly short performance that spanned just five minutes. The New York rapper was supposed to be on stage for a half hour. However, she didn't show up until 25 minutes in. Because of this, eager fans were only able to hear two songs, with those being "Deli" and "Princess Diana."

She was scheduled from 10:30-11 p.m. and the time slots were incredibly strict due to how many artists were on the docket. Due to it being on the day that it was, the event organizers wanted to make sure that folks were able to enjoy the countdown to 2025. On top of her showing up toward the end, Ice Spice's attitude and demeanor were reportedly disrespectful. According to reporter Brenton Larney, he mentioned to The Guardian how she was visibly behaving after her time was up.

Ice Spice Had To Look Good On Stage For Her Birthday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Ice Spice at the 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on September 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

"They’d been waiting for a while, and they get two songs? So that was a bit ridiculous, and it was just really disrespectful how she walked off," he added. "She was laughing [and] they tried to give her flowers for her birthday, and she just shrugged them off." Additionally, Larney noted how it seemed as though Ice Spice "didn’t want to be there."

Since the show, the "Think U The S*** (Fart)" femcee has been quiet about it up until January 4. Then, she hit the stage for the Perth portion of the festival. Before performing, she gave the crowd a brief and frankly insufficient apology/explanation as to why she was so late a few nights ago. "I’m sorry guys, surely y’all can forgive me. It was my birthday and it takes a long time to look like a Barbie." It seems she was using that excuse to make a transition into her next song, "Barbie World."