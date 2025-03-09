Ice Spice Leaves Fans Drooling And Praising New Body After Paris Fashion Week Photo Dump

Ice Spice previously divided fans who commented on her weight loss, with some preferring her old look and expressing concern.

Ice Spice recently ignored the flames of Sauce Gardner dating rumors at Milan Fashion Week, as she has a lot more style to share. She recently hit up Paris Fashion Week too and decided to drop a photo dump of her travels on Instagram, captioning it with "princess in paris." The Bronx femcee is pictured in various stunning fits alongside the likes of PinkPantheress and Chappell Roan, whether she's rocking wavy hair in a sheer dress or straight locks in leather. Fans sang her praises in the comments section under the post below, complimenting her looks and wishing her the best.

In addition, some fans expressed happiness over the fact that apparently, Ice Spice slightly backtracked her weight loss, which became a hot social media topic a few months ago. Of course, she's the only one who should really care about her body and how she wants to look. But fans even expressed concern over the transformation, and those critics now celebrated the return to "Old Spice." It's always important to avoid having comments about physique and appearance fall into beauty standards and police how women in particular should present themselves and characterize their changes.

Ice Spice Performance Backlash

Elsewhere, Ice Spice is managing her hectic career and all its ups and downs, including a very brief New Year's Eve performance in Australia. "I’m sorry guys, surely y’all can forgive me. It was my birthday and it takes a long time to look like a Barbie," she explained at a Perth festival set a few days after her controversial New Year's gig. This response seemed to anger some fans even more than the short set time itself, and even if it was just a joke, fans expect better moving forward.

We will see what's next for Ice Spice when it comes to big career moves. The release of the Y2K! deluxe album wrapped that era up with a bit of a dull thud, but it's nothing a comeback super-hit can't mitigate. She has a lot of pressure as one of the 2020s' biggest breakout femcees, but through photo dumps like these, we know at least she's having fun in the process.

