Ice Spice Fires Back At Haters By Showing Off Her "Oats" In New IG Post

Saturday afternoon (January 25), Ice Spice response to fans' comments over her latest Instagram Story with a new post of her flaunting her "oats" in snow. Reminding fans of her signature booty, she dons a cream body suit with matching puffer jacket and mask. Recognizing her new frame while talking her money phone, she captioned her post with "Slim but i still eat my oats." The post accumulated over 400,000 likes within a few hours. "Idc the slim look is so bomb on her," commented a fan on Ice Spice's Instagram. The new post double downs on her Instagram Story with a playful video of herself twerking in the snow to the “Hannah Montana (Remix)” featuring DaBaby and NLE Choppa, from the deluxe version of her debut album.

Ice Spice sparked intrigue among fans on Friday, January 24, with a cryptic Instagram Story that set social media abuzz. The “Princess Diana” rapper posted a mirror video flaunting her figure, captioned, “Same Patrick.” While some speculated the message referenced her body shape, others believed it hinted at her rising stardom or a nod to Central Cee’s recent album, which features a track titled “St. Patrick’s.”

Ice Spice Flexes Her "SlimThick" On The Haters

The post reignited conversations surrounding Ice Spice’s recent weight loss, with unfounded claims of Ozempic use continuing to circulate. Though the rapper has never addressed or confirmed these allegations, fans and critics alike have dissected her evolving appearance. “Booty doesn’t hit the same,” one X user tweeted, while another commented, “Was better when she was fat.” Others, however, interpreted her caption differently, with one fan asserting, “It means she’s the same star.”