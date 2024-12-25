Ice Spice Performs "Hannah Montana" From The Block But Draws Concerns

Ice Spice's image continues to draw criticism.

For From The Block, Ice Spice prepared for the release of her debut album's deluxe edition with a new freestyle in the Bronx. Coming home, Ice performs "Hannah Montana" as the borough holds her down. Showcases her new slim frame, social media voices their concerns in the comments. "Is she ok? What’s going on with the facial expressions," commented an Instagram user in the Neighborhood Talks comment section.

More concerning comments followed. On YouTube, a user commented on Ice Spice's lyrics in the freestyle not matching the image. "'Yeah, I got slim, but I still eat my oats.' lol I can’t with this," the user said. The mixed reactions included the song's repetitiveness, her weight loss, and Latto's rivalry. "Ice spice looks like she’s bored of her own music," one user wrote, while another commented, "Sounds like every other song she ever made." Questioning her passion, a fan wrote, "Did she lose her passion for rapping? Did she ever have one?"

Ice Spice Freestyle From The Block Draws More Concerns

Throughout 2024, Ice Spice has shared various workout clips to address Ozempic claims. Her appearance has made headlines on numerous occasions. A photo featuring the rap star with Nobu co-owner chef Nobu Matsuhisa surfaced over the weekend led to fans growing more concerned with her weight loss. Ice Spice captioned the post, "Eat at Nobu so much that I ran into him." The caption led to a fan commenting, "It makes me sad she said in one interview folks talked about how big she was that’s why she started losing weight, and now that she small folks are even extra mean it truly sucks being a woman, and what sucks most of all is majority of women know the feeling but still body shame."