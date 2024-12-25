Ice Spice Gifts Fans With "Y2K! I'm Just A Girl (Deluxe)" On Christmas

She's back with more songs.

Ice Spice has had a complicated year. She was one of the biggest rap stars of 2023, and dropped her debut album earlier this year. An underwhelming first week, coupled with social media drama, has led to a dip in popularity, though. Ice Spice has been relatively quiet on the music front since the summer. But she is back for Christmas, and she's got a lot more music. The rapper decided to repackage her debut album, Y2K!, with new artwork and handful of colorful new pop-rap bangers.

Y2K!, now dubbed I'm Just a Girl (Deluxe) has all the songs included on the original version. The bonus songs do go a long way in improving the album, though. "Hannah Montana" is a standout group cut with standout verses from NLE Choppa and DaBaby. The energy both guest rappers bring to the track does a lot to boost it, but Ice Spice's chilled out proves to be a nice switch up. She also sounds good alongside Anuel AA on the Spanish crossover song "Popa (Remix)." It's a direction we haven't really gotten to hear much of, but Ice Spice acclimates better than one might expect. The solo bonus cuts are also pretty fun, including "So What?" and "Like."

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Ice Spice Experiments With New Songs On Deluxe Album

Y2K!: I'm Just a Girl (Deluxe) tracklist: