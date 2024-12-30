SZA Co-Signs Ice Spice's On The Radar Freestyle With Fire Emojis

SZA supports Ice Spice.

SZA reclaimed the top of the Billboard charts this week and supported it by praising Ice Spice's latest On The Radar freestyle. On Sunday (Dec.26), the singer commented on Ice Spice's performance on Instagram with a trio of fire emojis and the message "She Ate This." With Gabe P, Ice raps about the old days, and there is no turning back. While SZA praised the freestyle, social media had mixed responses.

"She did really well here. People gon hate for jokes but I heard growth fr," commented a user on YouTube. Acknowledging SZA's support, a user writes: "That's a huge co-sign! Ice Spice is already doing amazing, and getting recognition from SZA is a major boost. I need to check out this freestyle now!" Other recent performances have been criticized, "Guys I feel bad. She seems tired and hurt from all the hate and comments about her body. Please leave her alone. She has a soul this song meant something. She ate with this one justice for ya ice. I'm tuned for more music."

SZA Praises Ice Spice's On The Radar Freestyle

Ice Spice and On The Radar's history goes back to 2022. OTR was one of the popular platforms to endorse the rap star while her career was on the rise with the debut single, "Munch." Her original On The Radar performance went viral with over 3.7 million views on YouTube. The popularity led to a bidding war for the superstar. Before her debut, she released the EP, Like..? The EP included Nicki Minaj and Lil Tjay. The project's hits are "In Ha Mood," "Deli," and "Princess Diana."