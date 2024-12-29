Ice Spice Teams Up With NLE Choppa & DaBaby For "Y2K!" Deluxe Hit, "Hannah Montana"

BYCole Blake217 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ice Spice y2kIce Spice y2k
Ice Spice has several noteworthy collaborations on the deluxe edition of "Y2K!"

Ice Spice has returned with another version of her latest album, Y2K!: I'm Just a Girl (Deluxe), now featuring five new songs. One of the songs to be turning heads is the twelfth track, "Hannah Montana," which adds guest appearances from NLE Choppa and DaBaby. On the song, Ice raps about her various relationships while comparing herself to the titular Disney star. Choppa and DaBaby each pop in for full verses of their own. Fans in the comments section on YouTube have been loving the song. "Okay let’s go Ice Spice, NLE Choppa, & DaBaby!!!" one user wrote. Another added: "Nah NLE and dababy verses went stupid. Dababy bout to make his comeback on god. 2025 bout to be a movie." Others praised RIOTUSA for the production.

In addition to I'm Just a Girl (Deluxe), Ice has also been making headlines for her divisive appearance on On The Radar for a new freestyle. Cleotrapa even caused a stir on social media, Saturday, for seemingly shading her in response to the performance. "It gave nothing b*tch! Thank you for 0, NEXT," Cleo wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after it dropped. During the freestyle, Ice rapped about failed relationships. Check out her newest song below and be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Vybz Kartel’s Road To The Freedom Street Concert: The Dancehall Legend Teases “Taylor Swift-Level” Homecoming Performance, Drake & Cardi B Influence & His Legacy

Ice Spice Kicks Off "I'm Just a Girl (Deluxe)" With NLE Choppa & DaBaby

Quotable Lyrics:

With my b*tches, but thinkin' 'bout us
I'm from the Bronx, so it's no one I trust
I don't love n****s, I just be in lust
Thank God I'm rich, I was just on a bus
Grrah, now I'm cool on a boat
Yeah, I got slim, but I still eat my oats
Hate me a n***a that give b*tches hope
Bae, watch your mouth, 'cause you know what I tote

Read More: Odd Future’s Jasper Dolphin Reportedly Wanted For Questioning As Jamie Foxx Pursues Charges In Alleged Assault

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...