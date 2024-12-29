Ice Spice Teams Up With NLE Choppa & DaBaby For "Y2K!" Deluxe Hit, "Hannah Montana"

Ice Spice has several noteworthy collaborations on the deluxe edition of "Y2K!"

Ice Spice has returned with another version of her latest album, Y2K!: I'm Just a Girl (Deluxe), now featuring five new songs. One of the songs to be turning heads is the twelfth track, "Hannah Montana," which adds guest appearances from NLE Choppa and DaBaby. On the song, Ice raps about her various relationships while comparing herself to the titular Disney star. Choppa and DaBaby each pop in for full verses of their own. Fans in the comments section on YouTube have been loving the song. "Okay let’s go Ice Spice, NLE Choppa, & DaBaby!!!" one user wrote. Another added: "Nah NLE and dababy verses went stupid. Dababy bout to make his comeback on god. 2025 bout to be a movie." Others praised RIOTUSA for the production.

In addition to I'm Just a Girl (Deluxe), Ice has also been making headlines for her divisive appearance on On The Radar for a new freestyle. Cleotrapa even caused a stir on social media, Saturday, for seemingly shading her in response to the performance. "It gave nothing b*tch! Thank you for 0, NEXT," Cleo wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after it dropped. During the freestyle, Ice rapped about failed relationships. Check out her newest song below and be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

Ice Spice Kicks Off "I'm Just a Girl (Deluxe)" With NLE Choppa & DaBaby

Quotable Lyrics: