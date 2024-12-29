Odd Future’s Jasper Dolphin Reportedly Wanted For Questioning As Jamie Foxx Pursues Charges In Alleged Assault

Jamie Foxx reportedly wants to press charges.

Jamie Foxx reportedly wants to press charges in the recent alleged assault where someone threw a glass at his face during a dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills. According to TMZ, police are looking to question Odd Future’s founding member, Jasper Dolphin. They haven't named him a suspect or person of interest, but police have obtained video footage of the incident as their investigation continues.

At the restaurant, someone allegedly used a laser pointer to project a penis onto Foxx's table as he celebrated his birthday with friends and family. Sources for TMZ claim members of the Jackass production team conducted the stunt, which left Foxx furious. He allegedly stormed over to tell them to stop and eventually, a bottle was thrown at his face. Jasper previously appeared in Jackass Forever.

Jamie Foxx Speaks During The Film Awards Gala

Jamie Foxx receives the Spotlight during the Film Awards Gala of the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif., on January 2, 2020. © Taya Gray/The Desert Sun, Palm Springs Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC via Imagn Images

The alleged incident comes after Foxx recently made headlines for opening about the 2023 health scare that nearly cost him his life. He revealed that he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke during his new special for Netflix, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened. “April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for a aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f--- to do,” Foxx joked. He went on to recall blacking out for 20 days during the health crisis and that his sister, Deidra Dixon, "knew something was wrong."