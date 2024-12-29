Odd Future’s Jasper Dolphin Reportedly Wanted For Questioning As Jamie Foxx Pursues Charges In Alleged Assault

BYCole Blake2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks
Nov 27, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Actor Movie actor Jamie Foxx looks on from the baseline during a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Jamie Foxx reportedly wants to press charges.

Jamie Foxx reportedly wants to press charges in the recent alleged assault where someone threw a glass at his face during a dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills. According to TMZ, police are looking to question Odd Future’s founding member, Jasper Dolphin. They haven't named him a suspect or person of interest, but police have obtained video footage of the incident as their investigation continues.

At the restaurant, someone allegedly used a laser pointer to project a penis onto Foxx's table as he celebrated his birthday with friends and family. Sources for TMZ claim members of the Jackass production team conducted the stunt, which left Foxx furious. He allegedly stormed over to tell them to stop and eventually, a bottle was thrown at his face. Jasper previously appeared in Jackass Forever.

Read More: Vybz Kartel’s Road To The Freedom Street Concert: The Dancehall Legend Teases “Taylor Swift-Level” Homecoming Performance, Drake & Cardi B Influence & His Legacy

Jamie Foxx Speaks During The Film Awards Gala

Jamie Foxx receives the Spotlight during the Film Awards Gala of the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif., on January 2, 2020. © Taya Gray/The Desert Sun, Palm Springs Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC via Imagn Images

The alleged incident comes after Foxx recently made headlines for opening about the 2023 health scare that nearly cost him his life. He revealed that he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke during his new special for Netflix, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened. “April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for a aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f--- to do,” Foxx joked. He went on to recall blacking out for 20 days during the health crisis and that his sister, Deidra Dixon, "knew something was wrong."

He further reflected on his near-death experience: "Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this mother------? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, ‘Come on.’"

Read More: Jamie Foxx Jokes That He's Done With White Women After Suffering A Stroke

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...