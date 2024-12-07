Jamie Foxx Calls His Health Scare A "Near-Death Experience" In New Netflix Special

BYGabriel Bras Nevares75 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks
Nov 27, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Actor Movie actor Jamie Foxx looks on from the baseline during a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
"What Had Happened Was" drops next Tuesday, December 10.

Jamie Foxx will make his grand statement on his health scare last year via his new Netflix comedy special What Had Happened Was, which premieres on the streaming platform next Tuesday (December 10). While it's not out yet, some new quotes from it inform previous rumblings about its content, with him labeling his struggles as a "near-death experience" according to TMZ. The actor and singer recorded this show back in October, and some allegations sprouted forth about what he said during it. He allegedly made a joke about Diddy and even roped him into his hospitalization, something that Sean Combs' team issued a statement on.

In an email Diddy's team reportedly sent to AllHipHop, they called all this speculation around Jamie Foxx "outlandish, ridiculous and baseless." In fact, they even alleged that Foxx's team also denied that he ever spoke on the Bad Boy mogul in any serious way, which lines up with other reports that he allegedly just joked about the situation and didn't make any other allegations. It's all still pretty confusing, but on Tuesday, What Had Happened Was will show us what everyone's really making this fuss about.

Read More: Jamie Foxx's Essential Songs

Jamie Foxx At The 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

Jamie Foxx signs autographs for fans at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, January 2, 2020. Psiff 2020 3. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun, Palm Springs Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Jamie Foxx received some due flowers amid his Netflix special's rollout, particularly from Jennifer Lopez. "If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have made it through that season," she told Entertainment Weekly about her In Living Color costar. "That was when I first got to L.A…. I used to [go back to New York] every weekend ’cause I was so lonely — I hated it, I missed my family. Jamie and I, we became really good friends, and we’re still friends to this day, honestly. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have got through that. I might have moved back to New York, and none of this would have ever happened. We would not be here right now."

Overall, it's been great to see Jamie Foxx reintegrate himself into the spotlight for both career-related and personal reasons. For example, he walked his daughter down the aisle at her wedding last September. Nevertheless, we'll see if What Had Happened Was answers all of our burning questions.

Read More: Jamie Foxx Cuts Stream With Jerry Jones After Cowboys Owner Mentions Player's Penis Size

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...