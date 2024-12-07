Jamie Foxx Calls His Health Scare A "Near-Death Experience" In New Netflix Special

"What Had Happened Was" drops next Tuesday, December 10.

Jamie Foxx will make his grand statement on his health scare last year via his new Netflix comedy special What Had Happened Was, which premieres on the streaming platform next Tuesday (December 10). While it's not out yet, some new quotes from it inform previous rumblings about its content, with him labeling his struggles as a "near-death experience" according to TMZ. The actor and singer recorded this show back in October, and some allegations sprouted forth about what he said during it. He allegedly made a joke about Diddy and even roped him into his hospitalization, something that Sean Combs' team issued a statement on.

In an email Diddy's team reportedly sent to AllHipHop, they called all this speculation around Jamie Foxx "outlandish, ridiculous and baseless." In fact, they even alleged that Foxx's team also denied that he ever spoke on the Bad Boy mogul in any serious way, which lines up with other reports that he allegedly just joked about the situation and didn't make any other allegations. It's all still pretty confusing, but on Tuesday, What Had Happened Was will show us what everyone's really making this fuss about.

Jamie Foxx At The 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

Jamie Foxx signs autographs for fans at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, January 2, 2020. Psiff 2020 3. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun, Palm Springs Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Jamie Foxx received some due flowers amid his Netflix special's rollout, particularly from Jennifer Lopez. "If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have made it through that season," she told Entertainment Weekly about her In Living Color costar. "That was when I first got to L.A…. I used to [go back to New York] every weekend ’cause I was so lonely — I hated it, I missed my family. Jamie and I, we became really good friends, and we’re still friends to this day, honestly. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have got through that. I might have moved back to New York, and none of this would have ever happened. We would not be here right now."