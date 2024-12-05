Jennifer Lopez Explains How Jamie Foxx's Friendship Helped Her Make It In Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez recalled struggling with loneliness when she moved to Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez says she wouldn't have been able to make it in Los Angeles without the help of Jamie Foxx, who she worked alongside on the iconic series, In Living Color. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for a recent interview, she admitted: "If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have made it through that season."

Moving from New York City, she explained that the shift to Los Angeles was nearly too difficult to bear. “That was when I first got to L.A…. I used to [go back to New York] every weekend ’cause I was so lonely — I hated it, I missed my family,” she told Jharrel Jerome. “Jamie and I, we became really good friends, and we’re still friends to this day, honestly. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have got through that. I might have moved back to New York, and none of this would have ever happened. We would not be here right now.”

Jennifer Lopez Speaks With Jamie Foxx During The Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Lopez attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721407 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)

Lopez stars opposite Jerome in her upcoming film, Unstoppable, which hits theaters on December 6. After a limited run, it will be available on Prime Video on January 16. It follows the real-life story of Anthony Robles, who won the 2011 NCAA individual wrestling national championship despite being born with only one leg. While Jermone plays Anthony, Lopez plays his mother, Judy. In addition to Lopez and Jermone, the cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle.

Jennifer Lopez Discusses Friendship With Jamie Foxx