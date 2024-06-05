Jennifer Lopez's New Movie Is A Big Hit Despite Her Recent Personal Issues’

J-Lo has a hit movie despite it not having the best reviews.

With all the unpleasantness in her life, Jennifer Lopez has been going through a difficult period lately, but she is returning with a bang, achieving significant streaming figures with her latest Netflix movie. In the science fiction thriller Atlas, the singer/actress plays Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst who is wary of artificial intelligence. Variety reports that despite receiving negative reviews, the film is outperforming its rivals in terms of viewing. The movie has been reportedly one of the most-watched things on Netflix.

The movie follows a mission to apprehend a renegade robot that goes astray. A talented data analyst who has a profound mistrust of AI discovers that it might be her only hope. According to the data, Atlas had the most number of streams for the six days its been out. Atlas became the most popular title on the Netflix rankings that week, with 1.3 billion minutes watched and 11 million views, according to Luminate, an analytics company that monitors viewership for streaming services. The third season of Bridgerton debuted in second place and went on to dominate the other programs, racking up 766.8 million minutes watched and roughly 3.7 million views in its second full week of airing.

Jennifer Lopez’s New Movie Is Huge Hit On Netflix

The wonderful news about J Lo's upcoming film was a pleasant diversion from the drama that has, quite honestly, surrounded her a lot lately, both personally and professionally. According to reports, J Lo and Ben Affleck are now living apart in different L.A. residences after their marriage reportedly reached a rough patch. Sales of J Lo's most recent album have plummeted, and she recently postponed her music tour. All in all, the success of the movie can be seen as a bright light for Lopez. Though she has been through the wringer lately, having the most successful movie on Netflix is a big deal.

Many reports suggest that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still spending time together even after their split. As we have reported, they were spotted together in public during the course of the previous week. That occurred once more this past weekend when the two were spotted in Santa Monica. Overall, things are up in the air for their relationship, but her movie is looking pretty good.

