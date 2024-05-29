Jennifer Lopez Could Lose Las Vegas Residency Over Poor Ticket Sales: Report

Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas shows could be in jeopardy.

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly at risk of losing her Las Vegas residency due to poor ticket sales for her upcoming concert tour, according to a report from The New York Post. She had been nearing a blockbuster $90 million deal to perform in the city. A source for the outlet notes that MGM often doesn't hand out a deal that big to an artist coming off a struggling tour.

“MGM is watching her not doing well on the road. They are very nervous. It’s pretty rare you have a poor tour and then go to Vegas," the person said. Rather than $90 million, the source argued that somewhere between $600,000 to $650,000 for fewer shows would be a more realistic offer. Another source confirmed that a deal has yet to be signed and negotiations are still ongoing.

Jennifer Lopez Performs On Tour In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 15: Jennifer Lopez performs during a stop of her It's My Party tour at T-Mobile Arena on June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABA)

The drama surrounding her Las Vegas residency comes after the release of her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, a sequel to her 2002 project, This Is Me… Then. She confirmed after dropping the new album that she's considering retirement from music. “The truth is I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this. It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector’s items at a certain point,” Lopez told ET. “Don’t tell Benny [Medina] that that’s what I’m thinking — this might be my last album ever. I feel like it’s the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one, so I would never say never, but right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I’m very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me."

In other news, Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck have been reportedly been dealing with marital woes in recent weeks. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jennifer Lopez on HotNewHipHop.

