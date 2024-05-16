Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Allegedly Broken Up

The two had reconnected in recent years.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together recently after numerous years apart. Overall, these two had a very public relationship in the 2000s, but it ultimately failed. Since that time, J-Lo has dated many people, including Alex Rodriguez, whom she was set to marry. J-Lo and Affleck's affection for one another over the last few years was apparent, and it was clear that the love they had decades ago never went away. In fact, they were living together in what has been described as a "dream home."

However, it seems like the couple is on the outs for a second time. This alleged news comes from InTouch magazine, who spoke to an insider about the relationship. As it turns out, Affleck has allegedly already moved out of the house and is focusing on raising his kids. Moreover, it was stated that the couple tried to make things work, but there are some issues that they just couldn't compromise on.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Done?

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” an insider proclaimed. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame. He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted. They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work. They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

Let us know what you think of this latest rumor, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this rumor rings true? What did you think of J-Lo and Ben Affleck getting back together after over a decade apart from each other? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

