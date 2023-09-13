Ice Spice Teams Up With Ben Affleck To Promote Her Dunkin’ Donuts Collab

Ice Spice added a Boston legend to her efforts to promote her new collab with Dunkin' Donuts. The first ad for the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink dropped during the VMAs on September 12. In something of a meta advertisement, Spice and certified Boston Boy Ben Affleck try to come up with names for her signature drink. It's a fun little spot with Affleck turning his Southie accent up to 11 while an unimpressed Spice serves as his straight woman.

The promotion has been on the radar for a while now but the ad spot was the first official debut of the promotion, which will hit stores on September 13. “Pumpkin spice season has gotten a bit predictable lately, so we sought help from our friends Ben Affleck and Ice Spice to create a new pumpkin obsession that only Dunkin’ can offer. The result? The collaboration you never knew you needed: Pumpkin Munchkins and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, blended together to create the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink. It’s fun, it’s delicious, and it’s not your ordinary pumpkin drink," Dunkin' Donut's CMO Jill McVicar Nelson told Food & Wine.

Read More: Ice Spice posts love for her stylist after trolls attack NYFW fit

What Is Ice Spice's Drink At Dunkin' Donuts?

The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, available September 13, is a frozen coffee blended with pumpkin munchkins and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. "The pumpkin-forward flavor appeals to those early bird pumpkin aficionados, regardless of the season's official start. With its frozen base, it's the perfect go-to for those eager to embrace the pumpkin wave ahead of schedule," Dunkin' said of the product in a press release.

Spice also released a statement to promote the drink. “I’ve always been a Dunkin’ girl. Collaborating with Dunkin’ and Ben Affleck on this spot was a dream. The drink has a fun twist, a little something in the name for my fans, too. I can’t wait for everyone to try it," she said. The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink is available from September 13 for a limited time and while supplies last.

Read More: Ice Spice flexes 80-carat diamond Dunkin' chain for VMAs

[via]