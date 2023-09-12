Ice Spice Shows Off 80-Carat Diamond Dunkin Donuts Chain

Ice Spice will be rocking an 80-carat diamond chain in honor of Dunkin Donuts at the VMAs on Tuesday night. The New York rapper showed off the piece in a post on social media, earlier in the day, with the caption, “9.13." The date is the day Ice Spice's Munchkins drink will be available at the restaurant.

Eliantte confirmed the details of the piece to Billboard. It features “over 80 carats of all-white VVS diamonds,” while the chain itself is made with 14k white and rose gold. It shows “natural pink and orange sapphire baguettes, all individually hand-cut to fit the precise measurements needed to create the sprinkle effect.”

Ice Spice At NYFW

Dunkin also addressed the collaboration in a statement shared with Billboard. “At tonight’s VMAs, Ice Spice will be wearing a unique, one-of-a-kind, bespoke piece created for her by jeweler to the stars, Eliantte,” the brand said. “The necklace is a tribute to her unwavering love for her fans and an ode to her authentic connection with Dunkin’ and her latest collaboration with the brand. The Ice Spice MUNCHKINS Drink will be available at Dunkin’ nationwide beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13.”

Ice Spice's Dunkin Chain

The partnership comes as Spice will be presenting at the MTV Video Music Awards. She's in the midst of a huge year, as she's collaborated with Nicki Minaj and even performed alongside Taylor Swift. In August, she won the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year award. “I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it,” she told the outlet at the time. “I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can. But I know I’ll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now.”

