Ice Spice Teases Dunkin’ Collab, Looks “Tf Good” In New Selfie

Dunkin' recently took to social media to tease a collaboration they have in the works with one of the most viral young artists out right now. They showed off a photo of a munchkin donut hole rocking a "princess," chain, very similar to the one famously worn by Ice Spice. Coming on September 13, they've revealed, Dunkin' will launch the Bronx-born rapper's "Ice Spice Munchkins Drink."

The drink features pumpkin munchkins blended into a frozen coffee, complete with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. It's clear that Ice Spice is "In Ha Mood" for the upcoming fall season, and fans can't wait to try the new collab. "Now THATS what I’m talking about," one commenter writes. "Definitely down for this!" another says. She shared a promo for the drink on Twitter today, reminding followers that "America runs on MUNCHKINS." While supporters wait to sip on the new pumpkin spice treat, Ice Spice has been sure to keep them entertained with countless New York Fashion Week selfies.

Ice Spice Shows Off Afterparty Look

Recently, she took the stage at an afterparty for Dion Lee's spring 2024 runway show. The "Munch" star showed off her look for the performance on Twitter, flexing a sheer white floor-length skirt and a black crop top. She complimented the simple look with a pair of chunky black platform shoes and a lock necklace. It looks like she swapped out the original jewelry later in the night, replacing it with her $100K chain.

Earlier this week, she also showed off a futuristic all silver outfit for Marc Jacobs' NYFW runway show. The 23-year-old blessed attendees with a performance of her hit "Deli," leaning into the brand's "AI-inspired" fall 2023 collection. She rocked a similarly chunky pair of white heels for the event, tying everything together with some silver jewelry. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Ice Spice.

