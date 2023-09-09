Ice Spice Shows Off Futuristic Silver Fit For Marc Jacobs NYFW Performance

Ice Spice performed her hit track, “Deli.”

BYCaroline Fisher
Ice Spice recently performed at Marc Jacobs' New York Fashion Week show. In clips circulating online, she's seen performing "Deli" from the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP. The 23-year-old showed off her outfit on Twitter, rocking an all silver look in line with the brand's "AI-inspired" fall 2023 collection. She complimented the mini skirt and matching crop top with a pair of chunky white platform heels, similar to those worn by the models on the runway. Ice Spice tied everything together with a Marc Jacobs shoulder bag and some silver jewelry.

This isn't the first time Ice Spice has teamed up with Marc Jacobs. Earlier this year, the NYC-born performer starred in her first ever fashion campaign for the brand's spring 2023 Heaven collection. She posed in the desert for the photoshoot, showing off various Y2K-inspired looks. From the looks of her comments section, fans are loving her latest NYFW fit.

Ice Spice At NYFW

Repping Marc Jacobs again isn't the only thing Ice Spice has to be excited about. Earlier this week, BMI honored her with their first-ever Impact Award. She's also still hot off the success of her hit collaboration with Nicki Minaj for the Barbie movie, "Barbie World." At the end of last month, the duo broke the record for the biggest jump to No. 1 on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart since 1992.

In August, Ice Spice was also honored with Billboard's 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year award. She accepted her award at the Novo in LA, and her speech managed to get social media users talking. She thanked those who helped her reach the point she's at in her career, closing the speech with "And my fans, thank you to my fans, period." Some thought she was giving a nod to Latto's viral 2023 BET Awards moment, but that remains unconfirmed. Share your thoughts on the look down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Ice Spice.

