Marc Jacobs
- Pop CultureMarc Jacobs Net Worth 2024: What Is The Fashion Designer Worth?Explore the remarkable journey of Marc Jacobs, from pioneering designer to fashion mogul and a lasting impact on the industry.By Rain Adams
- StreetwearLil Uzi Vert Balances A Wedding Cake In New Campaign For Marc Jacobs: WatchUzi continues to their thing.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearIce Spice Shows Off Futuristic Silver Fit For Marc Jacobs NYFW PerformanceIce Spice performed her hit track, "Deli."By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearCoi Leray Poses For Fendi By Marc JacobsCoi Leray did her thing with this photoshootBy Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk & Fivio Foreign Link Up At CoachellaThe two superstar MCs met up at the Marc Jacobs party at the desert festival, where they both seem to have performed, as well.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearIce Spice Bares Her Body In New Heaven By Marc Jacobs Campaign PhotosOther famous faces who have previously modelled for the fashion brand include Pamela Anderson, Nicki Minaj, and Steve Lacy.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearAshanti Shines In Marc Jacobs' Latest CampaignAshanti modeled for Marc Jacobs' latest campaign.By Gabrielle Rockson
- StreetwearCoi Leray's New York Fashion Week Looks Solidify Her Status As A "Trendsetter"The Boston-born recording artist made her runway debut during The Blonds show earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearDua Lipa Turns 27 In A Teensy-Tiny Sparkly Bra Paired With Platform HeelsHappy Birthday, Dua Lipa!By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearLil Durk Models Alongside Bella Hadid In New Marc Jacobs Campaign: WatchThe Chicago native modelled for Amiri at Paris Fashion Week last month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Poses For Marc Jacobs 2022 “Heaven” CollectionNicki Minaj participates in Marc Jacobs' "Heaven" campaign.
By Jordan Schenkman
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Kiss Front-Row At NYFWNicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty made a shock appearance at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 New York Fashion Week event.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMiley Cyrus Loses Her Top For Planned ParenthoodDon't f*ck with her freedom.By Chantilly Post
- LifeRita Ora Talks Met Gala Highlights: Drinking And Checking Out Waiters With LizzoRita Ora drops some names and does Cher impersonation in interview with Jimmy Fallon about her 7th Met Gala attendance.By hnhh
- MusicSnoop Dogg Narrates A YouTube Make-Up TutorialSnoop Dogg proves that he could do just about anything. By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Stuns On Wonderland Magazine Cover“Honestly, I gotta stay as fly as I can be.” By hnhh
- MusicRihanna's NYFW Return Reportedly Sabotaged By Marc JacobsRumors that Jacobs attempted to sabotage Fenty's show continue to circulate. By hnhh
- MusicRihanna's Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line To Show At New York Fashion WeekRihanna takes on New York Fashion Week. By Chantilly Post